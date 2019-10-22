Property taxpayers in the Lodi School District will see the school portion of their tax bill remain essentially unchanged for a second consecutive year. Following its annual meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, the Lodi Board of Education unanimously approved a tax levy of $14,438,132 for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Board members certified this year’s mill rate at 11.12%. That number is actually slightly below the 2018-2019 mill rate of 11.14% and stable, considering the 2017-2018 mill rate was 11.13%.
Lodi school taxes will be $1,112 per $100,000 of assessed property value. This means a slight decrease of $2 from last year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The district will actually be taking in about $700,000 more in local property taxes over last year. The previous year’s levy totaled $13,704,653.
Brent Richter, Business Manager, explained that the district could maintain what he described as “flat” mill rate because the total value of property in the Lodi School District increased to $1,298,236,757. This represents an improvement of about 5.6% over the previous year.
Local property taxes will be designated as follows: $11,434,444 is the General Fund Levy, $50,000 is the Capital Projects Levy, $2,675,588 is the Referendum Debt Service Levy, $53,100 is the Non-Referendum Debt Service Levy and $225,000 is the Community Service Fund Levy
The Board of Education also unanimously adopted a 2019-2020 district budget of $19,224,024. These projected expenditures would represent an increase of about $200,000 over 2018-2019’s unaudited amount.
Expenses in Lodi’s General Fund during this current school year break down as 48.9% for instruction, 36.2% for support services and 14.9% for transfer.
Also of note, the district increased the amount used to service its referendum debt levy by more than $700,000 compared to last year. Richter reported that this will provide significant long-term savings for district taxpayers.
In the 2018-2019 Treasurer’s Report presented at the annual meeting, district revenues actually exceeded expenditures last year. Richter said the positive variance of just over $354,000.
“We did have a number of things happen," he said. "We took in more revenue in the form of interest. We booked about $40,000 in interest this last year. We had 'focus on energy' rebates close to $100,000 for the projects from the referendum. And we also didn’t expend as much on health and dental insurance.”
Richter summarized several “financial highlights” that he said paint a picture of optimism for Lodi schools.
“For the first time in 10 years, we saw an increase in enrollment," he said. "That’s huge for us.”
Richter also reflected on the fact that Lodi’s Primary School is now online for a second year and that there have also been significant improvements to the Greenhouse and in technology across the District.
“We have a safety grant of $200,000 worth of improvements to the district,” Richter said.
“Recently we found out that the Village of Dane has opened up a 55 unit development," he continued. "That’s pretty significant for the Lodi School District. Also, in the area of the new primary school, we see lots opened for development.”
Lastly, Richter discussed the status of open enrollment in the Lodi School District. He reported the most recent figures show 95 students coming into Lodi schools from other districts, while 76 resident students are attending other schools.
“When I started in 2005, we were 30 in and 30 out," he said. "In about a 10 year period, that transitioned to about 30 in to about 60 or 70 out. We’ve swung the other way now. This is also very good news. I think it paints a picture for Lodi that people are very interested in coming here and bringing their children here.”
Richter also took the opportunity of the annual meeting to highlight the academic standing of Lodi schools and students. Using the other districts in the Capital Conference for comparison, Lodi students scored first in average ACT composite score. As another reference, Lodi’s ACT composite scores placed it 21st among all school districts in Wisconsin.
