Lodi Utilities is pleased to unveil a new logo that complements the city’s new image, while also recognizing the utility’s connection to the local community.
Lodi Utilities’ new logo features the utility’s name with a modern rendering of a duck flying overhead. The revitalized logo and brand is intended to reflect the utility’s emphasis on the beauty of Lodi’s natural resources while connecting the utility to the City of Lodi’s updated image. The logo for the city features a pair of mallards, which are native to the area.
“Our utility staff is proud of the area where we live and work,” said Jim Ness, Mayor of Lodi. “We wanted a utility logo that was meaningful to Lodi with elements that tie it to Spring Creek and the Lodi Marsh. We’re really happy with the final result and hope customers enjoy it as well.”
Susie the Duck has been the city’s official mascot since 1948 with Susie the Duck Day remaining a popular annual celebration.
“While the logo is changing, the utility’s strong commitment to working with their customers to provide excellent services and programs remains the same,” said Mayor Ness.
For more information, contact Lodi Utilities at (608) 592-3246 or visit the utility’s website at lodiutilities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.