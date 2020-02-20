It’s a story about a man and his 6-foot-3 imaginary rabbit friend, one that Lodi High School is preparing to bring to the stage.
“Harvey” is a play that was originally written by Mary Chase in 1944 and premiered on Broadway later that same year.
The most famous performance was in a 1950 movie that starred James Stewart as Elwood P. Dowd, who has Harvey as his best friend.
Lodi junior Jonah Jette is stepping into the role of Dowd, where he must convince the audience, as well as the rest of his family and friends, that Harvey, a 6-foot-3 pooka is always by his side. A pooka is from Celtic mythology and described a creature that can be a shape-shifter, taking on both human and animal characteristics. “Harvey” resembles a rabbit.
“Elwood is a very complicated character,” Jette said, who enters his first main role. “But he's a charming character, and that comes across to everyone he meets. When he meets a woman, he kisses her on the hand, sits when they sit and stands when they stand. He has those 1940s mannerisms and everyone seems to like him.”
Elwood is also the only person that can see Harvey and introduces his imaginary friend to everyone he meets.
“It's fun and comical,” director Irene “Beanie” Ludlum said. “I like comedies, that's my wheel house and the audience loves it. I don't think I've done a straight play yet. Comedies seem to do better (with the audience).”
Elwood’s sister, social-climber Veta Louise Simmons (played by senior Ashley Gray), grows embarrassed of his behavior. Simmons was described by Ludlum as “the crazy lady” of this performance.
Gray, like most of the other performers, were unfamiliar with the storyline.
“No, I didn't know about it,” Gray said. “I researched intently and am glad I could play the crazy lady.”
Veta Louise’s mother, Myrtle Mae, is played by sophomore Catie Seidler, who has been associated with past performances, but as a member of the stage crew.
“Usually, I’m behind the scenes,” Seidler said. “I sing a lot and like to perform, but I have stage anxiety. I thought this one would be fun, so I thought why not?”
Seidler knew of the “Harvey” storyline after watching “Pete’s Dragon”, which she said also incorporates a pooka.
“I thought ‘Harvey’ would be fun for a play. I saw Myrtle and I was like, ‘Yeah, I could probably play her,’” Seidler said.
In “Harvey”, it’s Veta Louise who decides to have Elwood committed to a sanatorium — a medical facility — in hopes that doctors can rid him of his behaviors. When they arrive at the sanitarium, comedic errors follow.
It’s there that we meet Nurse Ruth Kelly (played by senior Rayne Sinclair) and Dr. William R. Chumley (played by senior Keith Ludlum, Beanie’s son).
Keith Ludlum was a fan of bringing “Harvey” to the Lodi High School stage.
“I kind of suggested it (to my mother) a year ago,” Ludlum said. “I just like how funny it is and all the shenanigans.”
As soon as Sinclair was familiar with the storyline, she thought that Nurse Ruth was the character for her.
“I like how (Nurse Ruth) acted. When I was trying out, I wanted to get that role,” Sinclair said. “Nurse Ruth is like me, but also not. She’s bound to make mistakes, and actually makes the main mistake in the performance.”
It’s Jette who might have the most challenging part of the performance, though. Having the audience believe that Harvey is on stage the whole time.
“I have to let the audience know where Harvey always is,” Jette said. He said he does this mainly through eye contact in the direction where Harvey is supposed to be positioned.
“He has to make us believe (Harvey) is there when no one is there. So we play around with some special effects and have doors close themselves,” Beanie Ludlum said.
The rest of the high school cast includes Anna Hoffman (Miss Johnson and E.J. Lofgren), Medora Richards (Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet), Kyle Green (Duane Wilson), John Schilling (Dr. Lyman Sanderson), Elizabeth TenBarge (Betty Chumley) and Ryan Winters (Judge Omar Gaffney).
Each performer has their own goals of what they want the audience to take away from this performance.
“I hope that they learn to accept people for who they are and that they don't have to change them to love them,” Gray said.
A free preview of the show will be at 1 p.m. March 5.
There will be three performances at the high school — 7 p.m. on March 6 and March 7, and 1 p.m. on March 8.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the door.
“I hope they enjoy it and have a good time and talk about how great Lodi music and arts is,” Keith Ludlum said.
