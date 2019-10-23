The Lodi girls swim team faced a tough challenge when it hosted DeForest in a Badger North Conference dual on Oct. 15, but the Blue Devils hung right with the talented Norskies.
The Lady Norskies would use their depth to capture a 98-72 conference win.
“We swam well,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “It can be hard to come into a meet that you know that you cannot win as a team, but the girls did not let that stop them from getting some first-place finishes and having some great times for going into taper.”
Brooke Presny led the way for the Lady Blue Devils with a pair of individual wins. She came out on top in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 8.37 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.35).
Lodi’s Ella Puls also performed well. She touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:23.44) and was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.44).
The Blue Devils’ Riley Petrick was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (:27.74) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.81), while Julia Wiessing was third in the 200 freestyle (2:18.86) and 500 freestyle (6:08.89).
Moriah Drabenstadt had the only other individual top-three finish. She was third in the 100 freestyle (1:05.43).
The Lady Blue Devils came away with a pair of relay victories.
Puls, Drabenstadt, Petrick and Presny garnered a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.89), while Wiessing, Anna Crary, Gazmin Burke and Allison Lochner took top honors in the 400 freestyle relay (4:33.09).
Lodi’s foursome of Petrick, Drabenstadt, Presny and Puls were the runner-ups in the 200 medley relay (2:03.15).
The Blue Devils will compete in the Platteville Invite at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
The Badger North Meet is set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 in Baraboo.
