The Lodi and Poynette boys basketball team continued their storied rivalry on Jan. 16 with a tussle in Poynette to open the Capitol North Conference season.
The Blue Devils led from start to finish in a 59-36 victory.
“It is always tough to play on the road in the Capitol North, so this is a good win for the boys,” Lodi coach Mitch Hauser said. “We are excited for the conference season, which we consider our second season. This is a good way to start things off.”
Lodi is off to an 8-3 start this season, while the Pumas are 4-7.
“We just have to keep working hard because our conference is tough,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said.
The Blue Devils came out running to start the game and sprinted out to a 10-0 lead.
“We can’t get down like that at the start of the game,” Odegaard said. “You can’t spot a good team like that 10 points.”
The Blue Devils continued to play great defense and held the Pumas to 15 points in the first half.
“We have really made strides defensively since December and that is encouraging,” Hauser said. “We have done a good job on defense of taking away penetration. Our defensive effort was real solid in the first half.”
Lodi led 29-15 at halftime.
“They were good defensively, but I thought our shot selection was not good at times,” Odegaard said.
The Blue Devils opened the second half with an 22-11 outburst to go up 51-26 with 9 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.
The Pumas got back-to-back three-points by Vinny Ciano and Jaden McCormick to cut the lead to 55-34 with 6:43 left. But, they would get no closer.
“We needed to make some stops to get some momentum going and we just weren’t able to do that,” Odegaard said.
Lodi outscored Poynette 30-21 in the second half.
“In our three losses, we have had leads at halftime and for some reason have not been able to hold on to the momentum,” Hauser said. “I thought the guys came out with the same energy in the second half and finished like we want to.”
Jack Persike paced the Blue Devils with 18 points, while Cayden Coddington and Logan Richards contributed 13 and 11, respectively. Trey Traeder finished with nine points.
Richards led Lodi with 13 rebounds, while Quinn Faust had seven assists and four steals.
Kelby Petersen was the only Puma to score in double figures. He came away with 11 points, while Nik Feller added eight.
Wisconsin Dells 51
Lodi 43
Before opening up the Capitol North season, the Blue Devils had a tough non-conference matchup against sixth-ranked Wisconsin Dells.
Lodi was held to its lowest point total of the season in a 51-43 loss.
The Blue Devils were up for the challenge in the first half. They led 23-22 at halftime.
The Chiefs erased the deficit quickly in the second half with a 9-0 opening run.
Lodi was within four, 47-43, with 30 seconds remaining, but Wisconsin Dells scored the final four points of the game.
The Chiefs outscored the Blue Devils 29-20 in the second half.
Traeder was 4-of-9 from three-point range on his way to a team-high 16 points. He also led the team with seven rebounds.
Persike finished the game with nine points, while Coddington added seven.
Quinn Faust had eight rebounds in the loss.
Wisconsin Dells got a game-high 18 points from Sam Millard, while Brett Hirst added 15.
Portage 56
Poynette 54
The Pumas dropped their fifth straight game to Portage on Jan. 13.
Matthew Miles hit a layup in the final seconds to give the Warriors a 56-54 non-conference victory.
The game was tight right from the start. Both teams scored 29 points in the first half.
The basket by Miles helped the Warriors outscore the Pumas 27-25 in the second half.
Feller led the charge for Poynette with 15 points, while Petersen chipped in 10.
The Warriors had Matthew Miles (18), Brett Walker (15) and Dale Sheppard (14) score in double figures.
Platteville 48
Poynette 47
The Pumas suffered another heartbreaking loss last Saturday, as host Platteville escaped with a 48-47 victory.
The first half proved to be the difference in the game, as Platteville grabbed a 27-23 halftime lead.
The Pumas made things interesting in the second half with a 24-21 surge, but they were unable to complete the comeback.
No scoring information was available for the Pumas.
Nathan Busch led Platteville with 17 points, while Logan Page added 10.
