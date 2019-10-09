The Lodi girls tennis team had a tough ending to the 2019 regular season on Oct. 3. The host Blue Devils were shutout 7-0 by visiting Sauk Prairie.
The Eagles won all seven matches in straight sets.
Quinlyn Mack got things started at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Dorothy Deans, while No. 2 Gaia Citro defeated Lodi’s Mya Bowman 6-0, 6-4.
Jordan O’Connor kept things going at No. 3 singles for Sauk Prairie with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Rachel Winters.
Anna Ballweg completed the singles sweep with a 7-6, 6-3 triumph over Taylor Paar.
The Eagles’ Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck opened doubles play with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Adriana Lee and Leah Beyer.
At No. 2 doubles, Sauk Prairie’s Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz downed Krista Mayberry and Alihah Sebert 6-3, 6-1.
The Eagles’ No. 4 duo of Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio thwarted Hannah Clark and Alyssa Schreiber 6-1, 6-1 to close out the dual.
The Lady Blue Devils competed in the WIAA Division 2 Madison Edgewood Subsectional and Luther Prep Sectional earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
