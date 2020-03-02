Dolores Zornow, age 84, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at UW-Health American Center, in Madison.
Dolores was born on August 31, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Rutzen) Honeyman. Dolores retired after many years of working in the office at Calkins and Co., in Des Plaines, Illinois, and also as a bus driver. She enjoyed watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies, collecting recipes, cooking, sewing, knitting and shopping for a bargain. Dolores loved the Poynette Public Library, but most of all, she loved her church, River of Life Church, in Portage, learning about the Lord and baking for her church family.
Dolores is survived by her children; Richard (Dorothy) Post, Sheryl (Stanley) Ginter, Cynthia Wajnert (Richard Waide), Robert (Katharine) Post, and Wayne Zornow (Cheryl Wible); her grandchildren, Jayme Huston (Gregory Strandlie), Nicole (Jacob) Leader, Candice Post, Thomas Post, Rebecca Wajnert (Timothy Konkel), Whitney Waide (Berzavit Ramirez) and Treyton Waide (Savanna Sommerfeldt); eleven great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Bachli, her father, Robert Honeyman, her daughter, Linda Post and her granddaughter, Jennifer Ginter.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at River of Life Church, 102 W. Franklin St., Portage, with Pastor Scott Dadam officiating. Inurnment will be held at Dekorra Cemetery in the Spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of Dolores’ two passions. River of Life Church, in Portage or the Poynette Public Library.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family
