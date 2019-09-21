The Lodi Common Council agreed to change the name of Pit Park to Lodi Street Park at their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Historically a site for dumping gravel, the name change came at the suggestion of the Parks Committee. Although, Mayor Jim Ness said it’s not much of a park at the moment.
“Pit park is a really awful name,” Alderperson Ann Groves-Lloyd said.
Alderperson Suzanne Miller suggested bringing a type of contest to the school district for students to decide on a name for the future. Groves-Lloyd said the public is welcome to come forward with any other name ideas.
Along with the meeting, the council approves a resolution to create a public participation plan for their comprehensive plan updates. This will include public hearings, posting draft plan materials on the city website and posted flyers in public places.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to amending worthless check processing fees and a resolution to be exempt from the Columbia County library tax in 2020.
