The Lodi prep wrestling team was looking to defend its title at the Blue Devil Invite on Friday, but came up short.
“Hosting the Lodi Team Tournament is always a pleasure and we enjoyed having the opportunity to wrestle a final tournament at home for the season,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “We also had Youth Day and it was great seeing all of the future Lodi wrestlers there with their families.”
The Blue Devils went 3-2 during the dual tournament to place third.
De Pere claimed the invite title, while Evansville was second.
“We started the day off well, but didn’t wrestle as well as we could have against Evansville and De Pere,” Endres said. “A lot of credit goes to them, they came to wrestle. We know Evansville may be a team we have to face later in the year if we both advance to team sectionals. Obviously, we hope for a different outcome at that time.”
Lodi opened the day with a 48-30 victory over Marinette
After dropping the first match of the dual, the Blue Devils grabbed control with consecutive wins by 152-pounder Colton Nicolay, 160-pounder Jack Hansen, 170-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht and 182-pounder Ben Simplot.
Nicolay pinned Domenic Paradiso in 1 minute, 4 seconds, while Helmbrecht stuck Jameion Cross in 1:40. Hansen and Simplot both received forfeits.
Lodi put together another run with wins by 220-pounder Bryce James, heavyweight Wyatt Ripp, 106-pounder Parker Heintz and 113-pounder Owen Breunig to put the dual away.
James pinned John Boyce in 55 seconds, while Ripp earned a forfeit. Heintz needed just 27 seconds to pin Michael Stevens, while Breunig had a fall in 2:18 against Cole Vargo.
Marinette won the final four matches of the dual.
The Blue Devils earned a convincing 72-7 win over Mount Horeb in the second round.
Lodi scored wins in the first 12 weight classes to easily dispatch the Vikings.
Nicolay (152) opened the dual with a 56 second fall against Dylan Baccam, while Hanson (160) pinned Lorenz Sieber in 1:09.
Helmbrecht struck Neil Droster in 11 seconds, while Simplot pinned Jared Leuzinger in 2:13.
In-between forfeits by Noah Johnson (195) and Ripp (heavyweight), James (220) pinned Joey Behling in 1:45.
After Heintz (106) pinned Jaxon Pernot in 3:47, Breunig (113) and TJ Mickelson (120) received forfeits.
Chandler Curtis (126) and Dean Finney (132) closed out the run with pins. Curtis stuck Austin Ringgenberg in 39 seconds, while Finney earned a fall in 3:11 against Owen Ubersox.
The Blue Devils kept rolling in the third round and cruised to a 75-6 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail.
Lodi started out strong again with 11 straight wins against Kenosha.
Hansen (160) received a forfeit to open the dual, while Helmbrecht followed with a fall in 1:03 against Juan Prieto.
Simplot continued his big day with a fall in 3:32 against Dylan Connell.
After Johnson received a forfeit at 195, Lodi got consecutive pins by James (220), Ripp (heavyweight), Heintz (106), Breunig (113), Mickelson (120), Finney (126) and Curtis (132).
James garnered a fall in 34 seconds against James Townsend, while Ripp pinned Mason Kochersperger in 2:36.
Heintz worked his way to a fall in 4:58 against Alex Basken, while Breunig struck Mario Mountain in 2:46.
Mickelson took care of Thalia Sullivan in 3:35, while Finney needed 4:24 to pin Logan Silva. Curtis earned a fall in 1:20 against Alex Karls.
Lodi closed the dual with wins by Evan Stevenson (145) and Nicolay (152). Stevenson edged Cole Ballard 6-4, while Nicolay pinned London Kiser in 50 seconds.
Evansville handed Lodi its first loss in the fourth round, 50-24.
The Blue Devils held one lead in the match with Evansville after Helmbrecht (170) opened the dual with a 4-1 decision over Rickey Braunschweig.
After Evansville went up 21-3, Lodi got back in the dual when Heintz (106) won by injury default over Gunner Katzenmeyer.
Curtis (126) came up with a 5-3 victory over Austin Scofield.
Lodi closed the dual with pins by Nicolay (152) and Hansen (160). Nicolay pinned Rickey Braunschweig in 44 seconds, while Hansen struck Devon Clark in 1:17.
The Blue Devils also dropped their final dual of the day, 56-24 to De Pere.
Lodi grabbed an early lead when Simplot (182) pinned Caleb McAvoy in 1:56.
Ripp tied the dual at 12 when he pinned Sam Hafner in 28 seconds.
After De Pere took control with two pins and a technical fall, Lodi got back on the winning track when Curtis pinned Jared Fietz in 5:48.
Lodi did not win again until Helmbrecht (170) closed the dual with a fall in 3:31 against Daniel Fernandez.
In their final preparation for the conference tournament, the Blue Devils wrestle in Fennimore on Friday. The non-conference dual will start at 7 p.m.
The Capitol Conference Meet is set for Feb. 8 in Belleville.
