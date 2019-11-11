The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation continues to actively investigate the homicide death of Keith R. Wolf. He was killed in his home at N5159 Bradley Rd. on Sept. 27 while investigating a noise heard in the basement of his residence.
The state crime laboratory continues to process, test, and analyze the evidence.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information related to the homicide of Mr. Wolf. Anyone who may have had recent contact with Keith Wolf prior to his death, recognizes Keith Wolf and has information about him, or has information related to this homicide are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is still looking for information on who was driving an SUV or truck with a topper which had loud exhaust on Bradley Road on Sept. 27 between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 Ext. 3324.
Citizens can also submit a tip anonymously by contacting Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477), by emailing a tip by visiting Tipsubmit.com or by texting tips to “CRIMES” using the keyword “TIPCOSO.”
There is an award up to $2,500 for any information which leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.
