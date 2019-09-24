Defense ruled supreme in the non-conference boys soccer game between Portage-Poynette and host Lodi on Sept. 19.
The Blue Devils and United played to a 0-0 tie.
The match-up has not led to many close games in recent years. Since 2010, Lodi was 9-0 against Portage-Poynette and outscored the United 36-8.
The Blue Devils’ Carson Richter and the United’s Garrett Lynch both had great games in goal. Richter came away with seven saves, while Lynch had 11 stops.
Lodi will be back in action tonight. The Blue Devils will travel to Dodgeland/Hustisford for a 4:30 p.m. non-conference game.
The United will also be on the road tonight. They will play at Adams-Friendship at 4:30 p.m.
Lodi 3
Luther Prep 0
The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 in the Capitol Conference after shutting out host Watertown Luther Prep.
Lodi scored a pair of goals in the first half.
AJ Karls opened the scoring for the Blue Devils at the 33-minute mark. Elijah Collyard had the assist.
Lodi’s Patrick Treinen scored six minutes later off an assist by Matt Brisky.
The Blue Devils’ Marcus Malig scored the only goal of the second half. Brisky had his second assist.
Carson had 16 saves in the shutout.
Lodi Quad
Lodi went 1-1 to place second at the quadrangular it hosted last Saturday.
In their first game, the Blue Devils defeated Reedsburg 2-0.
Matt Wendorf scored both of Lodi’s goals in the first half. AJ Karls assisted on the first goals, while the second came on a penalty kick.
Richter secured the win with six saves.
In the championship game, Baraboo shut out the Blue Devils 5-0.
The Thunderbirds scored four goals in the first half.
Sauk Prairie 4
United 0
Portage-Poynette fell to 0-2 in the Badger North Conference after 4-0 to host Sauk Prairie on Sept. 17.
The Eagles got three goals from Evan Carlson, including two in the first half.
Simon Enerson added a goal in the first half.
Berlin Invite
Last Saturday, the United went 2-1 at the Berlin Invite
Portage-Poynette scored a 3-1 victory over Manitowoc Lincoln behind two goals by Hunter Collins. Gabe Tobin scored the only other goal off an assist by Collins.
The United were unable to generate any offense in a 2-0 loss to Hortonville in the second round.
Dillon Biese and Kaden Bonikowski both had goals in the second half for Hortonville.
Portage-Poynette closed out the day with a 4-1 victory over Berlin.
Tyler Milewski led the way for the United with two goals, while Collins and Ben LaBarge had one each. Mitchell Butson, Collins and LaBarge each had an assist.
