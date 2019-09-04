The Lodi girls tennis team hit the road for a pair of non-conference matches last week. They traveled to Fort Atkinson on Aug. 27 and made a trip to Reedsburg on Aug. 29.
Host Fort Atkinson used three wins in singles play to hold off the Blue Devils 4-3.
The Lady Blue Devils bounced back from the loss to hammer host Reedsburg 6-1.
Lodi will be at home this Saturday. The Blue Devils will host a tournament with Onalaska Luther, Ripon and Waupun at 9 a.m.
The Lady Blue Devils will open Capitol Conference play on Sept. 9. They will host Watertown Luther Prep at 4 p.m.
Fort Atkinson 4
Lodi 3
The Blackhawks set the tone tree singles victories. They secured the win with one doubles win.
Rachel Winters had the only singles win for Lodi. She downed Sarah Holzi 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 1 singles, Fort’s Klaire Trieloff defeated Dorothy Deans 6-2, 6-4, while at No. 2 singles, the Blackhawks’ Oliva Granec held on to beat Mya Bowman 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.
Sierra Jelinek had the final singles win for Fort Atkinson at the No. 3 spot. She bested Taylor Paar 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Lodi opened doubles play with an impressive 6-4, 6-0 victory by Adriana Lee and Leah Beyer.
The Blue Devils’ No. 3 duo of Rylee Schneider and Mira Potter beat Megan Baker and Lauren Lemke 6-3, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, the Blackhawks’ Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate beat Krista Mayberry and Oliva Lange 6-3, 6-4.
Lodi 6
Reedsburg 1
The Lady Blue Devils pulled off a sweep in singles play to easily take care of host Reedsburg.
Deans opened with a 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 come-from-behind win over Hayden Stovey at No. 1 singles.
Bowman easily downed Alicen Henke 6-1, 6-0.
Paar kept things going with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Shelby Henke.
Winters completed the singles sweep with a 6-4, 6-0 triumph over Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch.
Lodi picked up two more wins in doubles play.
Lee and Beyer teamed up to beat Danielle Peyer and Brooke Benseman 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot.
At No. 3 doubles, Lodi’s Lexy Karls and Schneider netted a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.
Reedsburg’s lone win came at No. 2 doubles, where Carly Pahlaen and Gabby Weis knocked off Mayberry and Lange 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
