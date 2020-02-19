The Lodi prep wrestling team added to its impressive WIAA postseason streak by capturing its 27th straight regional title last Saturday.
The Blue Devils put on a dominating performance at the Division 2 Jefferson Regional. They claimed the title with 283.5 team points, while Portage was a distant second with 223.5.
“We always enjoy winning Regionals, it’s not something we take for granted,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “A lot of programs and individuals around the state have their seasons end at regionals. So, for us to be able to win a team regional title, and advance 11 guys to the individual sectional is something we cherish.”
Lodi had 11 wrestlers advance out of the regional after placing first or second.
The Blue Devils got regional titles from 120-pounder Chandler Curtis, 126-pounder Dean Finney, 132-pounder Zane Licht, 152-pounder Colton Nicolay, 170-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht and heavyweight Wyatt Ripp.
Curtis secured the title by pinning Portage’s Riley Hibner in 46 seconds in the championship match.
Finney capped off his title by slipping past Portage’s Garret Crawford 4-2 in overtime in the finals.
“I was happy with the performances from all of our champions,” Endres said. “However, Dean Finney especially stood out. He scrapped extremely hard to win that bracket. The cool thing about Dean is that two weeks ago he was on JV, and now he’s a Regional Champion.”
Licht concluded his day by scoring a 15-0 technical fall over Portage’s Seth Williams.
Nicolay pinned both of his opponents on Saturday, including a fall in 1:10 against Lake Mills’ Ben Buchholtz in the finals.
Helmbrecht also had a pair of pins. He struck Lake Mills’ Charlie Cassady in 1:54 in the championship match.
Ripp stood atop the regional podium after pinning Portage’s Hayden Steinle in 2:39 in the finals.
Placing second for the Blue Devils was 106-pounder Parker Heintz, 145-pounder Zach Potter, 160-pounder Jack Hansen, 182-pounder Ben Simplot and 195-pounder Brock Beyer.
Heintz fell just short of a regional title after getting tripped up 2-0 in overtime by top-ranked Chase Beckett of Portage.
Potter dropped a 6-0 decision to Portage’s Lowell Arnold in the finals, while Hansen fell 19-3 to Jefferson’s Dean Neff.
Simplot was pinned by Jefferson’s Aaron Heine in 4:23 in the championship match, while Beyer was pinned by Jefferson’s Brady Lehman in 1:56.
Owen Breunig (113), Evan Stevenson (138) and Bryce James (220) just missed out on trips to the sectional after placing third.
Breunig earned a fall in 29 seconds against Columbus’ Zak Reinwald in the third-place match.
After earning a 5-4 win over Lake Mills’ Cole Flood in the third-place match, Stevenson was pinned by Jefferson’s Ethan Dieckman in 56 seconds in the second-place wrestleback.
James finished his day by pinning Portage’s Anthony Trujilo in 3:14 in the third-place match.
Lodi hosted a WIAA Division 2 team sectional this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s paper.
The Blue Devils will be at the Evansville Sectional at 10 a.m. this Saturday.
