The Lodi girls basketball team suffered its first Capitol North Conference loss of the season on Jan. 14, but the Blue Devils went down swinging.
The host Phoenix came away with a 64-59 victory in overtime.
The loss dropped the Lady Blue Devils to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in the Capitol North. They are tied with Lakeside Lutheran for third place behind Lake Mills (3-0) and Luther Prep (2-1).
The Phoenix had a lot of momentum in the first half and opened up a 35-26 halftime lead.
Lodi’s defense came alive in the second half. The Blue Devils held Luther Prep to 18 points.
The Blue Devils forced the game into overtime after a 27-18 surge in the second half.
Luther Prep put away the Lady Blue Devils with an 11-6 run in overtime.
Lauryn Milne led Lodi with 18 points, while Jaden Kolinski chipped in 13. Taylor Ripp contributed nine points, while Paige Walzer added eight.
Milne also paced the Blue Devils with seven rebounds, while Ripp finished with five.
Kolinski had a team-best five assists, while Dylann Harrigton garnered a team-best six steals.
Grace Schmidt led the way for Luther Prep with 20 points, while Ana Glisper and Sadie Schultz contributed 17 and 11, respectively. Schmidt also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.
The Lady Blue Devils were scheduled to host Lakeside Lutheran last Friday, but the game was postponed until Feb. 17 due to bad weather.
The Blue Devils will be at home on Jan. 23, as they will host Columbus at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.