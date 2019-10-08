The Lodi girls swim team bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to River Valley the prior week to hammer visiting Portage 110-54 on Oct. 1
“Girls looked a little tired, which is right where we want to be right now, but we still came out with a win,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said.
Brooke Presny and Ella Puls led the way in the victory with two individual wins each.
Presny came out on top in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 9.77 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.71), while Puls touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:25.87) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.63).
Julia Wiessing had a big night for the Blue Devils. She was first in the 500 freestyle (6:16.06) and the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:25.61).
Anna Crary (third, 200 freestyle, 2:29.17; second, 500 freestyle, 6:38.94), Grace Ryan (third, 500 freestyle, 7:12.65), Sydney Groshek (third, 200 IM, 2:45.64; third, 100 butterfly, 1:17.83), Riley Petrick (second, 50 freestyle, :28.13; second, 100 backstroke, 1:07.93), Moriah Drabenstadt (third, 50 freestyle, :28.47; second, 100 breaststroke, 1:26.75), Allison Lochner (second, 100 freestyle, 1:05.71) and Emma Lochner (third, 100 freestyle, 1:11.02) added top-three finishes.
Petrick Drabenstadt, Presny and Puls teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (2:02.72) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.84.
Lodi’s foursome of Wiessing, Allison Lochner, Groshek and Anna Crary placed second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:25.96).
Waunakee Invite
The Lady Blue Devils also had a solid showing last Saturday at the Waunakee Invite. They came away with 259 points to place fifth.
Waunakee claimed the team title with 562 team points, while Monona Grove (489) and Stoughton (469) were second and third, respectively.
Puls had the best individual finish for Lodi. She was the runner-up in the 50 breaststroke (:34.49), to go along with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.54).
Presny swam her way to third place in the 50 butterfly (:28.95) and 100 freestyle (:58.82).
Petrick (fourth, 50 backstroke, :30.54; sixth, 100 backstroke, 1:06.37), Mariah Clark (ninth, 100 butterfly, 1:28.47) and Emma Lochner (10th, 100 butterfly, 1:30.97) added top-10 finishes.
Petrick, Drabenstadt, Presny and Puls placed fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:03.51) and 300 freestyle relay (2:53.99).
Allison Lochner, Crary, Emma Lochner and Sydney Groshek teamed up to place ninth in the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.61) and 10th in the 400 freestyle relay (4:39.43).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.