The Department of Natural Resources is accepting Municipal Flood Control (MFC) grant applications for its 2020 grant cycle. Applications are due March 16, 2020.
Cities, villages, towns, tribes and metropolitan sewerage districts can now submit applications to the DNR for grant funding for flood mitigation projects. Funding can be used for the acquisition of property, vacant land, structure removal, floodproofing and administrative support, among other things.
Grants for this highly competitive program are only offered every other year, so now is the time for interested parties to start working on their grant application. The total available funding for this next MFC grant cycle will be about $2.65 million.
Grant funding cannot be greater than 50% of the total eligible costs. Under Wisconsin statutes, the grant amount for a single applicant cannot exceed 20% of the total available funding. The maximum grant available for an individual project during the upcoming MFC grant cycle is $531,000.
To be considered for grant funding, a complete MFC application must be postmarked no later than Monday, March 16, 2020. Anyone who plans to acquire land with an MFC grant, must include an appraisal for the property in question in the application.
Applicants interested in applying can learn about eligibility, application requirements and more on municipal flood control by visiting the DNR website.
