Editor’s note: This story was published before the primary results on Tuesday. For election results, visit www.lodienews.com.
Candidates vying for City of Lodi mayor took questions from the community on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Lodi High School before the public went to the polls on Tuesday.
The candidate forum, sponsored by the Lodi Optimist Club, included incumbent Mayor Jim Ness and alderpersons Ann Groves Lloyd and Suzanne Miller. Lodi residents and students attended the forum and brought forth a wide selection of questions to the candidates.
Council President Rich Stevenson asked the candidates about their intended accomplishments for the next fiscal year and how they plan to fund it. Each candidate addressed some of the challenges with the current city budget and the needs going forward.
Groves Lloyd said the city has a fair amount of debt due to a number of projects, which limits the city’s flexibility in their budget. However, she showed her support for accomplishing more with social media, business marketing and communication with the Chamber of Commerce.
“I think working with the Chamber of Commerce is critical and the business community broadly,” Groves Lloyd said.
Miller said Lodi’s budget process currently looks at the next year ahead but believes it should be thinking about the next two to five years. She said she is looking to have a better understanding of the police department’s needs as well as thinking about bigger ticket items in future, such as a new fire truck for the Lodi Area Fire Department.
Ness said Lodi has a challenging budget and could include cuts in certain areas, such as reducing the size of the Lodi Police Department. He said the city is looking at finishing different road projects on Fair Street and Sauk Street.
One student asked the candidate how they will control and teach the police force to “stop targeting and profiling individuals.” All three candidates shared their support for the Lodi Police Department, as well as the new Police Chief Wayne Smith, and were not concerned about local officers profiling individuals.
“We’re in the process of trying to hire a police lieutenant, which will give us that much more knowledge because he’ll have to come in with 10-15 years of experience,” Ness said. “You won’t have to worry about any police profiling.”
Groves Lloyd said these types of issues are broken down through conversations and Chief Smith is open to having these talks and working with the school district closely to resolve them.
One resident asked how the candidates will work with new and existing businesses to show how they value the city’s natural resources in the community, in particular the water resources that relate to flooding issues that have happened to the city recently.
Groves Lloyd said Lodi has been struggling with its identity and believes the city should be promoting and its natural resources to businesses as well protecting them to help build that identity.
“Getting people together to talk about what it means to live here, to get excited about it, to get other people excited about it is a huge part of it,” she said. “I think we need to get out in front promoting Lodi as a destination.”
Miller said there can be good intentions around the economic development of natural resources but “Mother Nature has a mind of her own” and that has to be respected. Ness said having the floodplain coming right through Lodi has been a challenge for the downtown area but he would like to continue to develop the industrial park area more. He said Alkar-Rapidpak has plans for expanding into the last two lots, with a new building going up in the next year.
When asked about the fire station’s potential move and what that would do to the downtown area, Ness said the city, Town of Lodi and Town of West Point are still working on selecting a new site location. The most popular site right now is the corner of County Road J and Highway 113, but he said it was “going to be very expensive to buy that.” The other option would be the present location.
Miller said she would like to see the current fire station demolished and the Marathon gas station relocated. Groves Lloyd said the city needs a new fire station as the current building is dated. She said if a new fire station is placed downtown, it will be more expensive because it has to match the downtown aesthetic.
Another resident asked the candidates how they were going to get more traffic through Lodi or, when it comes to semis, around Lodi. Groves Lloyd said the city has to find ways to draw traffic into the city using its natural resources. She also said being proactive and having conversations with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation could help the city understand what their long-term plan is for Lodi as having semis coming through the Four Corners “can be a little scary.”
Miller said Lodi has a unique geography that needs to be handled in a unique manner. She said part of solving Lodi’s traffic issues includes looking at the bigger picture.
“We need to rethink these things and that is looking forward to a future with fewer vehicles on our roads, and that costs a lot of money,” she said.
Ness said because of Lodi’s location, it would be difficult to put in a bypass for semis. He said when he was on the City Council in the 90s, a bypass was being considered but ultimately didn’t come to fruition.
Former Library Board President Nancy Long asked in what ways the candidates see the future development and role of libraries in the development of the community as an asset. Miller and Ness both shared their support for the Lodi Public Library but believed the city was paying more than their share toward the library and wants to make sure other entities are contributing their fair share.
Groves Lloyd, president of the Library Board, said she believes libraries are essential and the heart of the community. She said the library is hoping to make it a great resource for the youth of the community and be a “much greater hub for our community.”
“An investment in our library is an investment in our population, in our citizens,” she said.
Resident Susan Goethel mentioned Lodi will soon reach the one year mark where Top of Lodi LLC owner Duane Steinhauer will be able to reapply for a rezone request, a controversial topic last year as many residents in the area expressed concern about what will happen to the old primary school. Goethel asked what the City Council is going to need from Steinhaurer for him to make a proposal.
Groves Lloyd said to change the zoning, she needs to know what is going into the building specifically. She said when he listed possible options for the building such as a warehouse, “that would be a nightmare for that community.”
Ness said Steinhaurer shows no interest in doing a plan of what he wants to put in there. He said he will need Steinhauer and the neighborhood to come to him to let him know what they will accept in the old primary school. Miller said she is working with a private individual to see the old primary school back to the city.
“It is in private hands,” she said. “I work as a private citizen to bring that back to the heart of our community.”
Lastly, another student asked the candidates about their thoughts on the Lodi School District stadium project. Candidates agreed the stadium project would be good for the community but expressed concerns about future upkeep costs being put on the city.
Ness said there will be “extensive maintenance down the road” that will be a burden to taxpayers, some he said who are already struggling to afford their homes in Lodi. Miller said the on-going maintenance costs get handed to the city and expressed the importance of focusing on the city’s needs versus the city’s wants. Groves Lloyd said a lot of the debt Lodi is dealing with is due to the longer term impact or the infrastructure under the items the city wanted.
“I think better communications needs to happen between the school district and the city government about these long-term costs and what the impact will be because the citizens of Lodi are generally the ones who have to pay those long term costs,” Groves Lloyd said.
In closing statements, Groves Lloyd said she is running because she is thrilled with the direction the city is going but feels Lodi could be doing more. She said she wants to develop Lodi’s identity and look at new ways to draw in businesses and protect and promote Lodi’s natural resources.
Ness said he wants to continue to build on what the City of Lodi has already been building over his last four years as mayor. He talked about some of the new faces that have taken over City Hall in the last couple years and the recent reorganization of the city’s committees. He said City Hall is now doing “a lot better” and the government is functioning more efficiently.
Miller said she’s running because she is being priced out of her home and is hoping to keep it. She said the bulk of residents are losing and “the number one equalizer is real estate.”
“Fewer and fewer are having the opportunities to pull ourselves up by the so-called bootstraps,” Miller said. It’s great if you have families and friends that can do that, but I believe the rules should be the same for everyone.”
Residents voted to narrow the mayoral candidates to two on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the primary election. Lodi residents will vote for a final candidate at the spring election on April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.