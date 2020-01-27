Dawson-Hebebrand wedding

Joy Lattimer Dawson and Benjamin Hebebrand were married Dec. 29, 2019 on the beach at Anna Maria Island, Florida.
Anthony Meiring officiated the wedding. The bride was given in marriage by her daughter Jadie Kay Dawson.
Joy is the daughter of Nancy and Gerald Seabrook from Madison, WI. Benjamin is the son of Agatha and Karl Hebebrand from Washington D.C.
