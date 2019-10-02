The Capitol Conference boys soccer title race has been whittled down to two teams and Lodi finds itself in the mix after two wins last week.
On Sept. 24 the Blue Devils earned their fourth shutout of the season. They blanked visiting Lakeside Lutheran 4-0.
Lodi followed it up with a 5-1 conference win over host Dodgeland-Hustisford on Sept. 26.
The Blue Devils (7-3-1 overall) are 5-0 in the Capitol Conference and tied for first place with Sugar River. Lake Mills is a distant third with a 4-2 mark.
Lodi will travel to Belleville for a showdown with Sugar River tonight. The Capitol battle is set to start at 6:45 p.m.
The Blue Devils will host Columbus at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Lodi 4
Lakeside 0
Lodi came up with two goals in both halves to put away the Warriors.
Marcus Malig opened the scoring 20 minutes, 24 seconds into the contest with an unassisted goal.
Malig scored again five minutes later off an assist by Matt Wendorf.
Wendorf then scored an unassisted goal 10 minutes into the second half.
AJ Karls closed out the scoring for Lodi at the 86:06 mark. Brady Ziegler had the assist.
Blue Devil goalie Carson Richter preserved the shutout with six saves.
Lodi 5
Dodgeland 1
No scoring information was available on the game with Dodgeland-Hustisford.
