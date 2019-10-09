The Lodi boys soccer team took a big hit to its Capitol Conference title hopes last week after dropping road games to both Wisconsin Heights and Sugar River.
Wisconsin Heights handed the Blue Devils their first Capitol loss of the season, 4-1, on Oct. 1.
Host Sugar River also captured a 4-1 victory over Lodi on Oct. 3.
The losses dropped the Blue Devils to 7-5-1 overall and 5-2 in the Capitol Conference. They are second in the conference behind 6-0 Belleville.
Lodi will be back on the pitch tonight. They will travel to Adams-Friendship for a 4:30 p.m. non-conference game. The Blue Devils will host Lake Mills at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Heights 4
Lodi 1
The Vanguards scored all four goals in the first half.
Gavin Childs opened the scoring for Heights 8 minutes, 57 seconds into the contest.
Sam King and Rhead Jacobus both scored for the Vanguards midway through the first half.
Childs scored again late in the first half to put Wisconsin Heights up 4-1.
Lodi’s Matt Wendorf scored the lone goal of the second half on a penalty kick.
Blue Devil goalie Carson Richter finished with 15 saves.
Sugar River 4
Lodi 1
Sugar River jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Tyler Lueschow opened the scoring 1:47 into the game.
Carter Sigenthaler and Ben Lukszys also scored in the first half for Sugar River.
Trailing 4-0, the Blue Devils finally got on the scoreboard with just over eight minutes to play in the game. Patrick Treinen scored Lodi’s lone goal.
