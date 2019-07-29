An 8-year-old boy died Friday night after his father accidentally ran him over with farming equipment, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Ira Simpson said Dane Co. deputies responded to the tragic death on Viaduct Rd. in the Town of Dane around 11:10 p.m. Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office, Waunakee and Lodi EMS also responded to the call.
Lt. Simpson said the initial report said a young boy was thought to have been trampled by a cow. Responding deputies later determined the boy had accidentally been run over by a skid loader that was conducting farm duties. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both the boy and his father were recent immigrants from Nicaragua and have no additional family in the area, according to Simpson. He said authorities are working to assist with acquiring funds to send the boy's body back to the remaining family members in Nicaragua.
The medical examiner deemed the death accidental.
