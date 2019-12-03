Nordic Group of Companies is pleased to introduce Alan Schoepp as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with responsibilities for overall management of the firm’s capital and financial resources and oversight of the annual fiscal audit, taxes, and information technology systems.
Nordic Group includes the operating companies Flambeau, Inc. (Baraboo, WI), Seats, Inc. (Reedsburg, WI), and Columbia Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVG) (Reedsburg, WI). A main focus for Schoepp is to support growth and improve the performance of these companies through involvement with sales and operations functions. Drawing from experience in an accomplished career in finance, Schoepp provides information, analysis, planning, and controls to gain insight and achieve better results with fewer resources.
Schoepp’s previous role was as Vice President of Finance for Spectrum Brands (Middleton, Wisconsin). He also held other financial roles and responsibilities throughout his 27 years with the company. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and an Executive MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW). Schoepp’s educational training, technical knowledge, and career in finance make him well suited for this critical leadership role for Nordic Group.
Schoepp steps into his new role as former CFO, Tim Baker, enters retirement after making many improvements to Nordic’s financial reporting, management, business practices, and systems.
Schoepp resides in Lodi with his wife. Their son attends UW-Madison, and their daughter resides in Minnesota.
Nordic Group of Companies welcomes Al Schoepp to the company as he collaborates with Flambeau, Seats and CVG to improve information, processes and resource management throughout the Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.