City of Lodi and Village of Poynette officials and board/council members are on the list of people who are exempted from Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.
However, that doesn’t mean that each municipality isn’t taking the proper precautions and altering how they handle monthly or bi-monthly meetings during the current COVID-19 situation.
Lodi Mayor Jim Ness said that the city will only hold a meeting “if necessary for recommendation/action to be taken by the council.”
He added that depending upon the needs of the meeting, he will then determine whether it can be done remotely or in-person.
City of Lodi meetings are available on an online application called Zoom for citizens to attend, or they can call into the meeting using a specific number and access code. It gives citizens access to the meeting if the city council or other committee meets via teleconference to comply with the open meetings law. Residents are encouraged to call into council meetings to voice concerns over specific agenda items rather than come in-person for the time being.
All of the information is on the meeting agendas, which are all on the City of Lodi website at www.cityoflodi.us/AgendaCenter.
Some smaller commission and committee meetings for the city have been canceled during the current pandemic.
The Town of Lodi has also been using the Zoom application for its teleconference meetings, as well as allowing residents to call in using a select number and passcode. The information for each meeting is available at www.tn.lodi.wi.gov under the “Meetings” tab.
The Village of Poynette has held just one board meeting since the “Safer At Home” order was put into effect. It was on March 31 — a special board meeting — and everyone associated with the village sat at their own table. The village canceled its normally schedule meeting on March 23.
Poynette is still holding village board meetings at village hall, but everyone is adhering to social distancing guidelines. Every board trustee, as well as anyone else associated with the meeting, is sitting at their own table, with each person six feet apart from the next.
“We had one trustee and our village engineer call into the meeting,” Village Clerk Natalie Megow said.
Some of Poynette’s smaller committees and commissions have canceled meetings. The park and recreation commission canceled its April 1 meeting, as did the plan commission with its March 17 meeting.
The next scheduled board meeting for the Village of Poynette was April 13 and with Megow busy with elections on April 7, she hasn’t had much time to set up the board room for video chatting and other accommodations.
Megow said that Village Administrator Martin Shanks is more tech-savvy than she is, but he is out on paternity leave until May 4. She added that allowing for video chatting and teleconferencing is something the village needs to look at for future meetings.
“All trustees already have a laptop issued to them, but we may need to look at the board room itself since the meeting still needs to be open to the public,” Megow said.
Right now, residents are still encouraged to come to meetings to voice any concerns, making sure they sit far enough away from anyone else who may be in attendance.
Megow added that, at village hall, they have been sanitizing the board room before and after all meetings that take place there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.