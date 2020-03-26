With church services being canceled statewide, there are still a few ways that worshippers can attend a service from the comfort of their own home.
A handful of churches in the area will be live-streaming their weekly masses online or posting videos on their websites or Facebook pages.
Blessed Trinity — which includes the catholic churches of St. Michael in Dane and St. Patrick in Lodi — will either live-stream or post videos immediately after recording to www.btcatholic.us or www.facebook.com/BTCatholic/. The masses are 9 a.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. Sundays.
St. Patrick will also offer “parking lot adoration” in which a tent will be used as a makeshift altar in the parking lot of the church. Parishioners who partake are encouraged to sit in their cars (like a drive-in theater). The schedule is 6-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8-8:30 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m.-noon on Sundays.
The church is also offering “drive-thru confession”, to be located outside the rectory garage. Parishioners are being asked to pull into the driveway (between the brick wall and basketball courts) and pull next to Fr. Scott Jablonski. People may also walkup if parked elsewhere as a chair will be placed outside, maintaining proper distance. Weather permitting, the schedule is Wednesdays from 8-8:30 a.m. and 5-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. Appointments are accepted if you cannot make the scheduled times by calling 608-592-5711.
Dekorra Lutheran Church will live-stream its 8:30 a.m. Sunday service on its Facebook page at www.facebook/dekorra-lutheran-church-180695359475/.
St. Peter’s Lutheran in Arlington will live-stream its 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Sunday service on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stpetersarlington. Communion is also available on Sundays (8 a.m.-noon), Mondays (7:45-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.) and Wednesdays (4-7:30 p.m.). People may sign up through a link on the church’s website at www.stpetersarlington.org. The church asks those who come to continue practicing social distancing.
Poynette Inch United Methodist Church will post weekly messages and other videos on its website at www.poynetteinchumc.com. There is also a link to its YouTube page for more videos.
Channel 3000/WISC-TV will also broadcast a weekly mass at 6 a.m. Sundays.
