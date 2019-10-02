The Lodi prep volleyball team remains in the hunt for a top-tier finish in the Capitol North Conference spite being shut out by visiting Watertown Luther Prep 3-0 on Sept. 24.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 3-3 in the Capitol North. They are tied with Luther Prep for third place behind Lakeside Lutheran (6-0) and Lake Mills (4-2).
The Phoenix grabbed momentum right away in the first game. They cruised to a 25-18 victory.
The second game was much of the same, as Luther Prep controlled the action on its way to a 25-17 win.
The Lady Blue Devils tried hard to avoid the shutout, but the Phoenix pulled away late for a 25-21 win in Game 3.
Sam Klann paced the Blue Devils with nine kills, while Jaden Kolinski and Morgan McNeill added seventh and five, respectively. Kolinski and Holly Jelinek both had three blocks.
Kolinski’s big night also included a team-high 17 assists and eight digs.
Dylann Harrington led Lodi with 10 digs, while McNeil added eight.
Grace Kieselhorst and Sam Fisch both had seven kills for Luther Prep.
Andrea Bourtulin and Kieselhorst combined for 22 assists in the victory, while Naomi Bridgeman paced the Phoenix’s defense with 12 digs.
The Blue Devils (14-11 overall) played in the Portage Quadrangular last Saturday. Nor results were available.
The Lady Blue Devils will host an invitational at 9 a.m. this Saturday. Competing teams include Cuba City, Green Bay Southwest, Markesan, Marshfield, McFarland, Richland Center and Wisconsin Heights.
Lodi will travel to Poynette for a 6:45 p.m. Capitol North match on Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.