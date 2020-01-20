Michael E. Steckel, age 63, of Fall River, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1956, in Hillsboro, Wis., the son of late Edward and Mildred (Stanek) Steckel. Michael was a 1974 graduate of Lodi High School. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking and enjoyed his time living in Northern Wisconsin. He was very proud of his Bohemian heritage and his extended family. The highlight of his days was finding time to see his grandsons, and making them toys and tools with his woodworking talents.
Michael is survived by the love of his life, Judy; his son, Joshua (Lacey); grandsons, Gracin and Wheldon; daughter, Ashley Endres; granddaughter, Kiana; his brother, Mark (Lana) Steckel; nephew, Matthew; niece, Lindsay; additional relatives and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held at SCHROEDER TRANSPORT AT THE DAN SCHROEDER FARM, N1572 Smokey Hollow Rd., Lodi, Wis., from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Saturday January 25, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
