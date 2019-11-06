The Capitol North Conference recently released its volleyball all-conference list and Lodi and Poynette combined for four selections.
Lakeside Lutheran, which claimed the conference title, led all schools with five all-conference picks.
The Warriors earned the Capitol North crown after going 10-0, followed by Lake Mills (8-2), Watertown Luther Prep (5-5), Lodi (5-5), Columbus (2-8) and Poynette (0-10).
The Blue Devils and Pumas were both shut out from the first team.
Lakeside Lutheran led the way with three first-team selections, including senior Isabella Collins, junior Kylee Gnabasik and senior Karli Johnson. Collins was a unanimous pick and was named the conference Player of the Year.
Lake Mills had senior Grace Schopf and sophomore Sydney Lewellin land on the first team. Schopf was a unanimous selection.
Luther Prep junior Grace Kieselhorst filled out the first team.
Lodi led the Capitol North with three second-team selections, including seniors Amanda Miller and Kaitlyn Sharkey and junior Jaden Kolinski.
Miller was a first-team pick as a junior and earned honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore.
Kolinski was named honorable mention all-conference last year.
The final spots on the second team went to Watertown Luther Prep sophomore Andrea Bortulin, Lake Mills senior Tatum Riggleman and Lakeside Lutheran senior Payton Kuepers.
Poynette’s lone all-conference selection went to senior Molly Anderson. She was named honorable mention all-conference for the first time in her career.
Also landing on the honorable mention list were Watertown Luther Prep’s Lauren Paulsen (Jr.), Columbus’ McKenzye Bruss (Jr.) and Hannah Fox (Jr.), Lakeside Lutheran’s Ella DeNoyer (So.) and Sydney Langille (Jr.) and Lake Mills’ Sophia Lee (Sr.) and Olivia Dunkleberger (Sr.).
