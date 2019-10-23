The Lodi prep volleyball team wrapped up the 2019 regular season with a pair of Capitol North matches last week.
It would be a tough ending for the Blue Devils, as they dropped both matches.
On Oct. 15, the Lady Blue Devils were shut out by Lakeside Lutheran 3-0.
Lodi was also blanked by Lake Mills 3-0 on Oct. 17.
The Blue Devils finished the regular season 15-19 overall. They went 5-5 in the Capitol North to tie with Luther Prep for third place behind Lakeside Lutheran (10-0) and Lake Mills (8-2).
Lodi opened the WIAA Division 2 playoffs this past Tuesday. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils played at eighth-seeded Richland Center. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
Lakeside 3
Lodi 0
The Warriors controlled the action in all three games, starting with an impressive 25-8 victory in the first game.
Lakeside Lutheran tripped up the Blue Devils 25-12 in Game 2.
The Lady Warriors completed the sweep with a 25-11 showing in the third game.
Kaitlyn Sharkey and Holly Jelinek paced Lodi with three kills apiece, while Paige Walzer had two blocks.
The Blue Devils’ Karla Douglas and Jaden Kolinski combined for nine assists, while Dylann Harrington and Amanda Miller both had six digs.
The Warriors’ Payton Kuepers collected 10 kills, while Ella Collins added eight.
Lakeside got 25 assists from Karli Johnson, while teammate Kaylee Gnabasik registered a team-high 12 digs.
Lake Mills 3
Lodi 0
No information was available on the match.
