The DeForest boys hockey co-op is still searching for its first Badger North Conference win of the season after dropping a pair of games last week.
The Norskies had a chance at their first conference win on Dec. 17, but dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to host Waunakee.
Then last Friday, DeForest was tripped up by host Reedsburg 7-2.
With their third straight loss, the Norskies fell to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the Badger North.
The Norskies will take part in the Cheeseburger Classic in Wisconsin Dells Dec. 26-28. They will face Greendale at noon in the first round on Dec. 26.
Waunakee 2
DeForest 1
The Norskies fell behind 2-0 against the Warriors, but had a chance at the end.
The game was still scoreless through one period of play. Waunakee outshot the Norskies 12-1 in the opening frame.
Waunakee broke the scoreless tie 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the second period with a goal by Will Roe. McCarthy Reed had the assist.
The Warriors outshot DeForest 16-2 in the second period.
Waunakee picked up its final goal 2:22 into the third period. Tyler Hoffman scored off an assist by Roe.
DeForest cut the lead in half with a goal by Nicholas Garnell at the 12:08 mark of the third period. Bobby Shaw and Alex Rashid assisted on the goal.
The Norskies were unable to tie the game. They were outshot 19-6 in the final frame.
DeForest goalie Joseph Brethouwer finished with 45 saves, while Ben Luebke had eight for Waunakee.
Reedsburg 7
DeForest 2
Reedsburg scored multiple goals in each period to put away the Norskies.
DeForest did hold one lead in the game, as Garnell scored 6:38 into the contest. Shaw had the assist.
However, Reedsburg scored a pair of goals just seconds apart to take the lead.
Reedsburg opened its scoring with a goal by Trevor Slaght at the 8:54 mark of the first period. Caden Brandt then scored 21 seconds later to go up 2-1.
Reedsburg added to its lead 15 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal by Clayton Pfaff. Danny Ely and Caden Jacobson assisted on the goal.
The Beavers added goals by Slaght and Pfaff late in the second period to go up 5-1. The goal by Pfaff came on a power play.
DeForest scored its final goal 4:31 into the third period. Alex Rashid scored on an assist by Shaw.
Reedsburg closed out its scoring with goals by Pfaff and Ely.
The Beavers outshot the Norskies 42-25 for the game.
Brethouwer worked his way to 35 saves, while Cooper Oakes had 23 for Reedsburg.
