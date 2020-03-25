For the 28th straight year, the Lodi prep wrestling team was the cream of the crop in conference action.
The Blue Devils kept their impressive streak going by winning the Capitol Conference Tournament with 328.5.
Poynette also had a great season. The Pumas finished in fourth place at the conference meet with 157 points.
The tournament crown came after the Blue Devils went 5-0 at the Capitol North dual tournament. The Pumas went 2-3 during the event.
Lodi’s effort helped them earn a conference-best 11 all-conference selections, while Poynette had five recognized.
The Blue Devils had eight wrestlers named to the first team, including 106-pounder Parker Heintz, 113-pounder Owen Breunig, 120-pounder Chandler Curtis, 152-pounder Colton Nicolay, 170-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht, 182-pounder Ben Simplot, 195-pounder Brock Beyer and heavyweight Wyatt Ripp. They all claimed individual titles at the conference tournament.
Poynette had conference champions Cash Stewart (126) and Gunnar Hamre (138) named to the first team.
Stewart, who went on to win a WIAA Division 3 state title, was named the Capitol North Wrestler of the Year.
The final spots on the first team went to Joe Quaglia (132, Sugar River), Kobe Grossman (145, Marshall), Aiden Ciha (160, Cambridge) and James Roche (220, Columbus).
The second team included Lodi’s Dean Finney (126), Zach Potter (145) and Bryce James (220) and Poynette’s Isaiah Gauer (106), Aiden Pinheiro (113) and James Amacher (132). All six placed second at the Capitol Tournament.
Filling out the second team was Juan Alonso (120, Waterloo), Landin Reed (138, Cambridge), Ben Buchholtz (152, Lake Mills), Robert Chenoweth (160, Sugar River), Dylan Horstmeyer (170, Marshall), Jack Moen (182, Marshall), Austin Haley (195, Lakeside Lutheran) and Mitchell Gomez (285, Marshall).
Horstmeyer was named the Capitol South Wrestler of the Year.
