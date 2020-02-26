The DeForest boys hockey co-op had its season come to an end one game into the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
The 12th-seeded Norskies were unable to generate any offense in a 7-0 loss to fifth-seeded Madison West on Feb. 18.
“While our players played hard right to the very end, a series of mistakes and penalties hurt our chances of winning this game,” DeForest coach Brent Richter said. “The shots on goal differential was close and contrary to the score. We are proud of the way our guys played with intensity the whole game.”
DeForest finished the season 7-16-1 overall.
“The season was filled with growth and development,” Richter said. “The team enjoyed many successful moments during the season and by all accounts, we are extremely pleased with our players’ performances. Our team won seven regular season games, which was three more than either of the prior two seasons. The players skated hard in every game. In about 75 percent of our games, we scored first. However, finishing those games with a win was our biggest challenge. We felt that another five or so games were ours to win, but just didn’t finish them the way we wanted to.”
The Regents controlled the action from start to finish. They scored at least two goals in all three periods.
Madison West set the tone with three goals in the first period.
Aidan Baccus opened the scoring for the Regents with a goal 2 minutes, 50 seconds into the contest. Alex Duchemin and Devin Huie assisted on the goal.
Eric Horein scored two minutes later off assists by Duchemin and Baccus.
The Regents went up 3-0 at the 7:30 mark of the first period with a goal by Baccus.
After two assists in the first period, Duchemin opened the scoring in the second at the 7:02 mark.
Baccus earned the hat trick late in the second period to put the Regents up 5-0. It was a short-handed goal.
The lead grew to 6-0 three minutes into the third period with a power-play goal by Beckett Frey.
Horein scored the final goal two minutes later.
Madison West out-shot the Norskies 36-26 for the game.
DeForest goalie Joseph Brethouwer finished the game with 29 saves.
Ian Hedican had 26 saves for Madison West.
The game marked the end for the Norskies’ senior class of Brethouwer, Isaac Knutson, Tanner Wright, Maxwell Rehlinger, Nicholas Garnell, Jackson Elsing, Mitchell Thompson and Kody Kuchar.
