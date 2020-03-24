In an effort to help families of school children, the Poynette School District and Lodi School District will be providing free bag meals to those who need them.
For both districts, the bag meals will include lunch and breakfast for the following day, which is to be available starting the week of March 30. They are free to all children in the household regardless of eligibility for the free/reduced meal program.
The meals will meet USDA nutrition guidelines, but are not guaranteed to be allergy, gluten or dairy free. Any child in the household aged 18 or younger are eligible to receive one lunch and breakfast meal per day, Monday through Friday.
For planning purposes, the district is requesting families pre-order the number of meals they will be needing for each week. That should be done no later than 4 p.m. Thursday the previous week. An example is that requests for the week of March 30th be made no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Please do not exit your vehicle at pick-up as delivery will be drive-thru style. The districts are not offering a menu choice and the meals will come “as is,” utilizing the products available. Supplies may be limited and the service may be altered or suspended as mandated by the USDA or DPI School Nutrition Programs.
For Poynette
There are two ways to place an order. One way is to go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZV3te4HGzspIf13-e108OjiLS-KQtBHl-TnS6iQ6IgPf8eg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1 and fill in the details requested. The link is available 24/7 through the district website www.poynette.k12.wi.us at on the homepage or under the Parents & Community tab. If you do not have internet access, call 608-635-4347 Ext. 442 and leave a message indicating how many bags per day and the location of pick-up.
Orders will be ready for pickup between 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday — either at Poynette Elementary/Middle School (Cleveland Street entrance) or at Arlington Early Learning Center.
For Lodi
There are three ways to place an order. One way is to go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWyPIcGTb9R_eKO-ObVkjitnmm09f1jMzMk65fExPibGubmA/viewform and fill in the required details or go to www.lodi.k12.wi.us and follow the links to the program. You may also call 608-592-3855 Ext. 1017 and leave a message, indicating how many meals per day for the entire week are needed. The third option is to email rippkar@lodischoolswi.org and indicate the numbers of meals needed.
Orders will be ready for pickup between 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Lodi High School or Lodi Elementary School.
