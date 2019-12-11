It was an up-and-down week for the Lodi girls basketball team, as the Blue Devils split a pair of non-conference games.
The Lady Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the year on Dec. 3. Visiting Monona Grove knocked off Lodi 54-48.
The Blue Devils didn’t dwell on the loss and came back with a 53-51 victory over host New Glarus in overtime on Dec. 6.
“We came out flat and had to fight all night long,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said “Many girls stepped up when we needed to get back in the game and ended up having a last second drive to win it. I am proud of the girls constant fight and never give in attitude. This was definitely a confidence builder for us.”
The split moved Lodi to 2-1 on the year.
Monona Grove 54
Lodi 48
Lodi played very well in the first half against Monona Grove, especially defensively.
The Lady Blue Devils grabbed momentum in the first half and led 27-23 at halftime.
The Silver Eagles flipped the script in the second half and controlled the action. They went on to outscore the Blue Devils 31-21.
Jaden Kolinski led the way for Lodi with 19 points, while teammate Dylann Harrington contributed 10.
Lauryn Milne and Taylor Ripp both grabbed seven rebounds for the Blue Devils, while Harrington, Milne, Ripp, Paige Walzer and Ella Puls all had three assists.
Seanna Curran led Monona Grove with 18 points, while Avery Poole added 13.
Lodi 53
New Glarus 51
The Blue Devils outscored the Glarner Knights 8-6 in overtime to earn the victory.
Lodi’s offense struggled to get going in the first half. The Blue Devils trailed 22-19 at halftime.
The Lady Blue Devils forced the game into overtime after earning a 26-23 advantage in the second half.
Milne shot 11-of-23 from the field on her way to a game-high 26 points.
Kolinski, who was 10-for-11 at the free-throw line, finished with 18 points.
Ripp led Lodi in rebounds (nine) and assists (four), while Harrington had five steals.
Jaylynn Benson led New Glarus with 18 points, while teammate Dylan Noll added 16.
