For the first time since 2011, the Lodi girls swim team will have a representative at the WIAA Division 2 state meet, as Brooke Presny punched her ticket in two events.
“We are excited to get back to the Natatorium,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said.
As a team, the Blue Devils finished ninth at the Baraboo Sectional last Saturday. They came away with 93 points.
“We had a pretty good day,” Robinson said. “We started a little flat in the medley relay, but the second half of the meet went pretty well.”
Madison Edgewood claimed the sectional title with 353 team points, followed in the top five by McFarland (297), DeForest (238), Baraboo (200) and Edgerton (181).
Presny advanced to state in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 0.33 seconds) at the sectional and eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.40).
“Brooke swam with so much heart,” Robinson said. “She came to that meet with a mission to get to state and didn’t let up knowing she had to give it everything she had.”
Lodi’s Ella Puls missed out on a trip to state by less than a second in the 100 breaststroke, where she finished in 10th place (1:11.56). She was also 11th in the 200 individual medley (2:20.77).
“Ella Puls set a new school record in the 100 breaststroke,” Robinson said.
The Lady Blue Devils’ Julia Wiessing was 20th in the 200 freestyle (2:12.09) and 21st in the 500 freestyle (5:54.06).
“Julia Wiessing dropped a significant time, over 10 seconds, in the 500 freestyle to finish off her high school career,” Robinson said.
The Blue Devils’ Riley Petrick was 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.64) and 20th in the 100 freestyle (:59.56).
“Riley Petrick finished off her high school career in backstroke with a personal best and one heck of a swim,” Robinson said.
Anna Crary was 24th in the 200 freestyle (2:21.39) and 28th in the 100 freestyle (1:05.85), while Allison Lochner was 25th in the 200 freestyle (2:21.43) and 100 freestyle (1:04.16).
Lodi’s Sydney Groshek was 19th in the 200 individual medley (2:37.86) and 27th in the 100 butterfly (1:16.64), while Jessica Brisky was 22nd in the 200 individual medley (2:49.52) and 23rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.03).
Moriah Drabenstadt was the final individual swimmer for the Blue Devils. She was 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.84) and 23rd in the 50 freestyle (:27.94).
The Lady Blue Devils opened the meet by placing eighth in the 200 medley relay. Petrick, Puls, Presny and Lochner had a time of 1:57.24.
Puls, Lochner, Petrick and Presny teamed up again in the 200 freestyle relay and placed ninth (1:45.41).
Lodi closed the meet with Wiessing, Drabenstadt, Groshek and Crary placing 11th in the 400 freestyle relay (4:17.27).
The WIAA Division 2 state meet is set for this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
