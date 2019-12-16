Carr: Wisconsin citizens must act on climate change
Wisconsin citizens must act now on climate – and it’s easy to do.
According to recent Associated Press articles, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that data shows levels of heat-trapping gases released by fossil fuel consumption have hit a record high, “reaching levels not seen for at least three million years.”
Guterres noted that the world has the scientific knowledge and the technical means to limit warming, but “what is lacking is political will.” The largest emitters, including the U.S., “are not pulling their weight. And without them, our goal is unreachable.”
That’s where you and I come in. We need to pressure our representatives to provide climate leadership. It’s easy to call them – and vote them in or out. Without our political will, “the impact on all life on the planet – including ours – would be catastrophic,” stated Guterres. Simply ask your Wisconsin Senator and Assembly representatives, and our U.S. Senators, for climate leadership. Ask your U.S. House representative to support the Energy Innovation Act (H.R. 763).
Our representatives will listen to you, because they, too, are reading the news that “the point of no return is no longer over the horizon. It is in sight and hurtling toward us.” Yet many of them are afraid of losing their jobs by supporting an unpopular cause. It’s up to us to let them know climate leadership is not unpopular – we want and demand it.
Polls show that most Americans do want action on climate, right now. The same polls show that we underestimate how many other Americans want action. In other words, we are worried, but we think we are the only ones who are worried. Contacting our representatives is a way to blow that misconception away. Our leaders can then clearly see that we care and expect climate action.
Your Wisconsin Senate and Assembly contacts and U.S. House contact are found at: legis.wisconsin.gov and house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative. Our U.S. Senators, of course, are Tammy Baldwin (202-224-5653) and Ron Johnson (202-224-5323). With those five phone numbers in your contacts, it’s a matter of a few minutes to call them all every week.
Next November, we can also make sure that every person whose name we mark on the ballot is a vocal advocate for strong climate leadership.
Our young people thank you.
Tess Carr,
Lodi
Brownrigg: Response to Dec. 12 Letter to the Editor
I never cease to be amazed how purposely mis-informed republicans keep themselves. Last week, the opinions expressed by John Pickle, Jr. was so much in error that it's hard to know where to begin to respond.
The most ridiculous and untrue complaint expressed by Mr. Pickle is how wronged the Republicans are for not being "allowed" to counter the serious charges against this president. "It's a kangaroo court" he claims.
He goes on to lament, "They're bringing the rules, setting the charges providing the only witnesses, and judging with little input from the accused". What utter nonsense. Perhaps if Republicans would suspend their listening to only pundits and networks that say what they only want to believe and hear, and go beyond the rubbish they listen and watch 24/7, they wouldn't be so incredibly mis-informed.
For the record, Trump has blocked everyone from testifying at the congressional committees. This includes, but is not limited to, his personal attorney, Giuliani, Pompeo, Mulvaney, McGann, Perry, as well as refusing to hand over one piece of documentation.
Trump has denied any witnesses to speak on his behalf and refused to have an attorney present. I would ask Mr. Pickle this: Do you believe the president should ask a foreign government to meddle in our politics? Do you think it is legal for a president to shake down a country struggling for democracy from an adversarial government?
What is ironic is that Trump admitted that he held the desperately needed funds until he received the "favor" to investigate a political foe. Even more ironically, Trump had no problem releasing funds twice before to Ukraine and it was only when Biden became a potential opponent in 2020 that all of a sudden,
Trump is concerned about corruption. This is from a president whose many members of his inner circle are either indicted, awaiting sentencing or in prison for just that: corruption.
In spite of Trump blocking any witnesses or providing any defense, there have been brave souls coming forward at their own peril to stand up for our Constitution. The fact that the Republicans in Congress are not staying true to their oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution is on them. When asked "if we are a Republic or a Monarchy"? Benjamin Franklin answered, "We are a Republic if we can keep it.” We have never been so close to losing our Republic as we are right now.
Judy Brownrigg,
Lodi
Hunt: Christmas Lights Parade
The Christmas Lights Parade in Lodi has become a wonderful community event. Special thanks go out to the Lodi Area Fire Department, Police Dept., and Lodi EMS for their contributions to make this event a success.
The Fire Department opened their doors to host Santa, provide a warm place for parade goers, and for children to see their equipment. They even offered hot pork sandwiches for free. Surely, all the multi-department members were ready for some sandwiches after their efforts.
This event and many others show how important it is for the fire department to be downtown. It is a shame there is no way to re-build on this site. Is there no possible way to make this work?
The fire department needs to be downtown - even if it can't be anymore.
Bob Hunt,
Lodi
