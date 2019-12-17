The Town of Lodi has been discussing the park land on Bay Drive for the last several years about whether or not they should sell it. The Park Commission made a final decision Dec. 12 to not only keep it, but to take action in the future to improve the park.
Commission member Neil Heskin said a group of neighbors first made an effort to clean up the park around three to four years ago and said it was “basically an unknown wasteland.” He said some of the people living in the neighborhood did not know the land was a park.
“A bunch of neighbors all got together, we did some clean up, we did some work cleaning out...the invasive weeds that were growing there,” Heskin said.
When the committee approached the board several years ago asking to continue working on the park, Heskin said the Town Board said no. The two individuals who led the clean up committee have since moved away and Public Works Director Roger Henn is taking care of the park now.
Commission member Nancy Mitchell said the lack of volunteers in Lodi parks stemmed partly from an incident that happened in the Wildenberg Wildlife Park where people were hunting and taking down trees, which led to concerns on the board about liability. Commission Chair James Brooks said, while that decision was made by a past board, volunteers could help revive the parks again.
“The feeling from us is that we’re going to do what we can to get volunteers back,” Brooks said.
Members of the public filled the the Town of Lodi Town Hall that evening to show their support for keeping the park. People also passed around a sign-up sheet for people interested in volunteering to help clean up the park.
Many residents spoke about its access to Lake Wisconsin for the community and how it could be improved for the future. A number of the local community members there that evening said it could be a popular green space if it was thoroughly cleaned up and maintained, either by the town or by the local residents.
Brooks said the park is currently in a state of disarray, including the dumping of trees and leaves on the park property. He spoke in favor of keeping the park but also said it will need money for upkeep and developing it further.
“I think it’s a nice lot,” he said. “It could be a nice park. But it needs a lot of money, needs a lot of work.”
Mitchell said she was outspoken about this topic last year when it was discussed and believes selling the property would be “short sighted” and also involves a number of hurdles if they were to sell it, including having it voted on by town constituents at the annual meeting as well as having it approved in court.
Heskin said he doesn’t think the town should keep it as a park. He said there is a small number of kids that live in the neighborhood that would use it and, if the town were able to sell it, it could go on the tax roll.
Commission member Mike Linak said he believes the park has value and should stay. He said the board has just begun to think about how they can take care of it and is curious to see how it can be improved.
The Park Commission voted unanimously to keep it at the end of the night. Heskin said if they are going to keep it, then the Park Commission has to fix it. Brooks said they Commission plans on adding signs to the park again and will be working on further steps for enhancing the space.
“This will be the last time this is addressed because we will be taking action on this to improve this park and, because of that, it will not legally be able to be sold,” Brooks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.