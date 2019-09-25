The Lodi equestrian team is gearing up for District 4 competition, which runs Sept. 28-29 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.
“The event is open and free for anyone who wants to be impressed by the talents and efforts of our Lodi team,” Lodi coach Gabe Miller said. “Come cheer them on and wish them luck.”
The local team is made up of students in grades 6-12. The roster includes Lily Callahan, Rachel Flickinger, Brooke Meinholz, Laura Melland, Elise Purtell, Maddie Scherer, Kaitlyn Sharkey, Amy Wenger, Rachel Wenger and Rebecca Wigglesworth. They are coached by Melissa Helmer, Britta Owen and Miller.
