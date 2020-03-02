Pankow: A postal clerk's letter to the Lodi community
Dear Sirs,
I wish to simply state my gratefulness for the kind treatment I received as a postal clerk in your community. The people of Lodi have a special place in my heart, and I will recall my employment in your town with warmth and joy.
I can not recall ever feeling a need to express that in a letter to a town, yet I feel the need to do so now. I will be working elsewhere, and I do hope and pray that any who continue to interact with my friends at the post office in Lodi will be understanding as I can not, unfortunately, be there to serve this awesome populace any more.
May you prosper always.
Sincerely,
Roger Pankow,
Middleton
