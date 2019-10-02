The Lodi girls swim team had its Badger North Conference dual with visiting River Valley come down to the final event of the night. Unfortunately, the Blue Devils came up just short 88-82.
“It came down to the last relay and we got out touched,” Blue Devil coach Jerica Robinson said. “As painful as that sounds, it was an amazing meet. The girls swam with a lily of heart and gave it a full team effort. On paper that meet shouldn’t have been that close, RV should have walked away with it. But, the girls swam like they wanted the win, and came within an eyelash if getting it. We are so proud of them.”
Lodi was led by Brooke Presny. She was first in both the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 8.61 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:07.16).
The Blue Devils’ Ella Puls was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.97) and second in the 200 individual medley (2:23.46).
“Ella broke her own school record again, that girl is on fire,” Robinson said. “Swimmers do not break records at this part of the season, because they are tired. She has big things coming her way with the drive and determination she has.”
Riley Petrick had the only other individual win for Lodi. She topped the field in the 100 backstroke (1:06.03), to go along with a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle (1:01.51).
Julia Wiessing (third, 200 freestyle, 2:19.43; second, 500 freestyle, 6:05.78), Sydney Groshek (third, 200 IM, 2:44.70; second, 100 butterfly, 1:15.19) and Moriah Drabenstadt (third, 50 freestyle, :28.93) added top-three individual finishes.
The Lady Blue Devils had Petrick, Puls, Presny and Drabenstadt win the 200 medley relay (2:02.23).
Drabenstadt, Allison Lochner, Groshek and Wiessing were the runner-ups in the 200 freestyle relay (1:59.09), while Presny, Petrick, Lochner and Puls were second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.19).
Jefferson Invite
Last Saturday, the Lady Blue Devils garnered third place at the Jefferson Invite with 414 team points.
Stoughton claimed the title with 527 points, while Monona Grove was second with 492.
The Blue Devils did not have an individual winner, but Puls was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.75). She was also fourth in the 50 freestyle (:27.15).
Presny was third in the 200 freestyle (2:12.27) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (:59.48), while Petrick was third in the 100 backstroke (1:05.98) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (:27.57).
Wiessing came in fifth in both the 200 freestyle (2:21.08) and 500 freestyle (6:12.24).
Adding top-10 finishes for the Lady Blue Devils was Anna Crary (ninth, 200 freestyle, 2:31.88; eighth, 500 freestyle, 6:38.68), Drabenstadt (seventh, 200 IM, 2:52.90; ninth, 100 freestyle, 1:05.56), Jessica Brisky (eighth, 200 IM, 2:55.01; eighth, 100 breaststroke, 1:30.12), Emma Lochner (eighth, 100 butterfly, 1:26.19; eighth, 100 backstroke, 1:23.93), Mariah Clark (10th, 100 butterfly, 1:26.82), Allison Lochner (10th, 100 freestyle, 1:07.69; seventh, 100 breaststroke, 1:29.41), Grace Ryan (10th, 500 freestyle, 7:11.81), Kiley Beuthin (ninth, 100 backstroke, 1:29.14) and Bella Avila (10th, 100 backstroke, 1:29.89).
Lodi’s foursome of Petrick, Puls Presny and Drabenstadt were the runner-ups in the 200 medley relay (2:00.63).
Presny, Petrick, Allison Lochner and Puls swam to fourth place in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.67), while Drabenstadt, Crary, Wiessing and Allison Lochner were sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.30).
The Lady Blue Devils will compete in the Waunakee Invite at 11 a.m. this Saturday. They will return to Waunakee on Oct. 8 for a 6 p.m. Badger North dual.
