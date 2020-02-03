David Lee Pafford, age 61, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, peacefully, with his family by his side.
He was born on April 20, 1958, son of the late Robert A. and the late Mary Jane Pafford. David enjoyed the Great Outdoors, hunting, fishing, movies, music and dancing. Being outdoors gave him peace. David’s greatest joy was his son, Jesse.
David is survived by his son, Jesse, Poynette; his siblings, Jayne (Jim) Barnharst, Arlington, WI, Tony (Laurie) Pafford, Arlington, Susan Zak, Arlington, and Thomas (Chris) Pafford, Chilton, WI; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life to honor David will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 303 Park St., Arlington, WI, with the Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for memorials to be given in David’s memory.
On-line condolences can be expressed to the family at jessepafford@gmail.com.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
