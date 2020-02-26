The Lodi boys basketball team put itself in position to earn a share of the Capitol North Conference title after defeating both Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus last week.
The Blue Devils earned a key 56-53 road victory against Lakeside Lutheran on Feb. 18.
Last Friday, Lodi got revenge on Columbus for a loss earlier this season by thwarting the Cardinals 71-57.
The Blue Devils (14-6 overall) moved to 7-2 in the Capitol North and only trail Lake Mills (8-1) in the standings.
Lodi will travel to Lake Mills for the regular-season finale on Thursday. The Capitol North showdown will start at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils earned the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will host either sixth-seeded Evansville or 11th-seeded Poynette in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. on March 6.
Lodi 56
Lakeside 53
The Blue Devils grabbed a four-point halftime lead and held off a Lakeside rally in the second half.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. Lodi led 20-16 at halftime.
The action picked up in the second half, as the teams combined for 73 points.
Lakeside Lutheran outscored the Blue Devils 37-36 in the second half, but it was not enough.
Jack Persike led Lodi with 16 points, while Trey Traeder finished with 12 points. Quinn Faust contributed eight points, while Cayden Coddington and Logan Richards added seven each.
Faust and Persike both came away with six rebounds. Faust had a team-best six assists, while Traeder registered five steals.
Matt Davis (12), Ian Olszewski (12), Carter Schneider (11) and Collin Schulz (10) scored in double figures for Lakeside Lutheran.
Lodi 71
Columbus 57
The Blue Devils avenged their 71-57 loss to the Cardinals from earlier this season.
Lodi set the tone with a strong first half. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 34-25 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils added to their lead in the second half after outscoring the Cardinals 37-32.
Traeder exploded for 23 points to lead Lodi offensively. Persike came away with 18 points, while Richards added 10.
Persike grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds, while Faust had seven assists.
Ben Emler led Columbus with 17 points, while Caden Brunell chipped in 14.
