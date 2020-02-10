Robert W. Vogts, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Foley, while wintering in Orange Beach/Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Robert was born on January 22, 1937, in Poynette, the son of Walter and Ruth (McMillan) Vogts. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1955 and later joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax Field for seven years. Robert married Carole Hams on May 20, 1961, in Oregon, and together they worked on the family farm for almost 35 years. Before retiring, Robert worked at Del Monte in Arlington and UAP in DeForest. He served on many boards: Poynette School Board, Rio Farmers Union, Columbia County Holstein Association, Arlington Curling Club, Town of Arlington Treasurer for 35 years, and currently the Saddle Ridge Estates Association treasurer.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Vogts; his children, Vicki Vogts (Bill Guthrie), Roger Vogts and Karen (Chuck) Leet; grandchildren, Tyler Griepentrog, Katelyn (Kole) Purtell, Harrison Leet and Melissa Leet; expecting a great-grandson in April; brother-in-law, Merlyn Mohr; sister-in-law, Donna Vogts. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David Vogts, sister, Helen Mohr, in-laws, Russell (Hazel) Hams and Marian Hams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Poynette Village Hall, 106 S. Main St., Poynette. Private family burial will be held at the Town of Arlington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arlington Curling Club or a charity of your choice.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
