The Lodi and Poynette prep cross country teams both traveled to Rio for an invitational last Friday.
The Blue Devils and Pumas dominated the boys race and claimed the top two spots.
Lodi claimed the title with 69 points, while Poynette was just three points back. North Fond du Lac (74) was a close third.
“It was simply an amazing night for the Lodi boys cross country team,” Blue Devil coach Kurt Wilson said. “We were seeking to defend our team title from a year ago and knew it would not be easy. This team really worked hard for this win. They really are a group of competitors and several people have mentioned how fun it is to watch them race.”
The Lady Pumas also came away with a title on Friday. They finished with 69 team points to finish just ahead of Edgerton (77).
The Lady Blue Devils earned third place with 96 points.
Poynette’s Elias Ritzke led area runners in the boys race. He claimed the title after finishing the course in 17 minutes, 14.92 seconds.
“After the mile mark, he just decided he was the best runner in the field and ran away from two other kids,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “Both of those kids had beaten Elias earlier in the year by a significant amount. His combination of improved health, confidence, and determination were really apparent.”
Parker Heintz was the top runner for Lodi. He was seventh overall with his time of 18:38.71.
“Parker Heintz continued his excellent season,” Wilson said.
The Pumas’ Tucker Johnson (19:09.30) came in 11th.
The Blue Devils had Brandon Grover (19:12.52), Sean Crowder (19:21.49) and Blaise Zander (19:25.46) finish back-to-back-to-back in 13th, 14th and 15th place, respectively.
Luke Collins (19:42.70) finished in 20th place to close out Lodi’s scoring.
“Knowing it was going to be really close in the team standings, the race boiled down to Luke Collins,” Wilson said. “He was with a good-sized group of runners who could swing the race in several different directions. Watching the last half mile was like watching a dogfight, as there were surges and counter surges vying for the critical spots. We all knew it was going to come down to how well Luke did in that battle and you could see him dig down time-after-time to find every ounce of energy he had.”
The Pumas had Trent Sickenberger (19:40.34) and Quintin Pinhero (19:42.58) crack the top 20. They finished 18th and 19th, respectively.
“Quintin Pinhero also moved up nicely in the last half of the race after getting out a bit behind where he needed to be,” Frehner said.
Trent Chadwick (19:47.90) was the final scoring runner for Poynette. He came in 23rd.
Paul Lins (27th, 20:06.70) and Mason Marchand (28th, 20:07.28) also ran for Lodi at the event, while Carter Hansen (39th, 20:42.88) and Cash Stewart (49th, 21:39.09) represented for Poynette.
The Lady Pumas were led by Katelyn Chadwick. She claimed the individual title after clocking in at 20:38.07.
“Katelyn Chadwick led the race from wire-to-wire for another dominating victory,” Frehner said. “She has won two of her three races outright this season. She is just the third girl in school history to win the Rio Invitational.”
Lauryn Mine (22:42.95) led the way for the Lady Blue Devils with a fourth-place finish, while Norah Lee (23:03.26) and Claire Schoenemann (23:07.30) were sixth and ninth, respectively.
“Our top three varsity girls had fantastic races,” Wilson said. “At some point, we need a couple of our depth girls to have a breakout race to make our team even stronger.”
Poynette’s Felicia Ritzke (23:09.95) ran to a 10th-place finish.
Gwen Golueke (16th, 23:55.68) and Lizzie Schwenn (20th, 24:33.57) worked their way into the top 20 for the Lady Pumas, while Abbey Marquardt (22nd, 24:50.02) closed out their scoring.
“Lizzie Schwenn also had a really good performance,” Frehner said. “She is such a steady influence on our team.”
Megan Reddeman (23rd, 24:54.86) and Emma McGlynn (45th, 26:41.09) also ran for Poynette, but did not factor into the team score.
Aly Endres (37th, 26:19.77) and Lizzy Clepper (40th, 26:26.56) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Blue Devils, while Thea Collins (53rd, 27:38.58) and RyAnne Franklin (62nd, 28:37.10) also competed.
