U.S. Flag

Donald Fryman, age 86, of Lodi, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 15, 1933.

Donald is survived by his wife, Phyllis of 62 years; three children, Kathy (Michael) Barrow, Mark (Laurie) Fryman, Karol (Randy Keefe) Meicher; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and a nephew. Don’s wishes were to have a private family service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Fryman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.