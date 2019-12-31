The DeForest boys hockey co-op picked up its second and third wins of the season during a three-game stretch at the Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Wisconsin Dells last weekend.
The Norskies snapped a three-game losing streak in the opening round of the tournament on Dec. 26. They blanked Greendale 4-0.
In the semifinals last Friday, DeForest dropped a 4-3 overtime heartbreaker to Wisconsin Rapids.
In the third-place game, the Norskies got revenge on conference rival Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells. DeForest prevailed 4-2.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells had defeated the Norskies 7-2 in the game prior to the tournament.
With the impressive showing at the tournament, DeForest is now 3-8 this season.
The Norskies will be at home this Friday. They will host Viroqua in a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game.
After playing a non-conference game in Mosinee at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, DeForest will play consecutive home games against Beaver Dam (Jan. 7), Sauk Prairie (Jan. 10), Baraboo (Jan. 16), Waunakee (Jan. 28) and Reedsburg (Jan. 30). All of the home games will start at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest 4
Greendale 0
The Norskies put away Greendale right away with four goals in the opening period.
It took DeForest just a minute, 26 seconds to get on the scoreboard with a goal by Carson Richter. Alex Rashid and Finnegan Melchior assisted on the goal.
Melchior scored 27 seconds later off assists by Richter and Caden Leatherberry to increase the lead to 2-0.
Preston Nichols scored off an assist by Tanner Wright at the 7:32 mark of the first period to put DeForest up by three goals.
The Norskies closed out their scoring a minute later with a goal by Wright. Richter had the assist.
DeForest goalie Alexander Kaminsky preserved the shutout with 21 saves.
Greendale goalie Matt Risser finished with 35 saves.
Wisconsin Rapids 4
DeForest 3
The Norskies could not hold on to a two-goal first period lead in the loss to Wisconsin Rapids.
DeForest had a lot of momentum early after a pair of first-period goals by Nicholas Garnell. Isaac Knutson and Bryce Jacobsen assisted on Garnell’s first goal, while Leatherberry had the assist on the second.
Wisconsin Rapids cut the deficit in half in the second period with a goal by Carson Gunderson.
The Norskies got the goal back midway through the third period as Garnell scored off assists by Jacobsen and Kody Kuchar.
The Red Raiders forced the game into overtime with power-play goals by Jacob Dekarske and Andrew Sparks late in the third period.
Gunderson scored the game-winning goal for Wisconsin Rapids 7:45 into overtime.
Joseph Brethouwer was in goal for DeForest and finished with 32 saves.
Red Raider goalie Torger Stachurski came away with 49 saves.
DeForest 4
Reedsburg/Dells 2
The Norskies scored the first three goals of the game and led from beginning to end against Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells.
Jacobsen opened the scoring 3:46 into the contest with an unassisted goal.
Garnell scored 32 seconds into the second period to increase the lead to 2-0. Gabriel Larson had the assist.
Jacobsen scored again midway through the second period off assists by Garnell and Larson.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells made things interesting in the third period with a pair of goals.
Clayton Pfaff scored for R/WD 35 seconds into the third period. Danny Ely had the assist.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells cut the deficit to one with a power-play goal by Thomas Pfaff.
The Norskies were able to add an insurance goal from Alex Rashid. Kody Kuchar and Carson Richter assisted on the power-play goal.
Brethouwer finished the game with 35 saves.
