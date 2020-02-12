The Ice Age Nordic Ski team traveled to Cable last weekend for the state championsips.
The Ice Age girls came away with 10th place, while the boys were 16th.
Amelia Heider led the way for the Ice Age girls. She was 43rd in the classic races, 40th in the skate races and 42nd overall.
Norah Lee came in 50th overall. She improved 38 spots from her freshman season.
Hannah Heider also had a personal-best state meet finish. She moved up 12 spots from last year to place 68th overall.
Anna Vanderhoef had a great second season and finished 72nd overall, while freshman Emily Whyte moved into varsity status with an 87th-place overall finish. Senior Tori Falk finished 92nd.
Minocqua Lakeland won the girls division, followed by Middleton Blackhawk in second and Waukesha Peak Nordic in Third. Lakeland’s Johanna Craig was the overall individual state champion.
In the boys division, Ice Age’s Wyatt Bennett finished his high school career with a 73rd overall finish, while sophomore Todd Niles moved up 32 place to take 74th place.
Sophomore Nathan Ducat finished 101st overall, while also performing well were Peyton Meyer (104th), Cameron Donarski (108th), Derek Longua (114th) and Nolan Feasel (117th).
Ashwaubenon won the Boys division, followed by Lakeland and Peak Nordic.
In the middle school races, Audrey Bakken placed 37th, while her sister Adrienne was 58th. In the Boys division, Sam Clepper finished 82nd and Noah Winter 92nd at their first State Meet.
The skiers and coaches have a week off to train for the 29-kilometer American Korteloppet Race in Hayward on Feb. 21. Senior Wyatt Bennett will be doing his first 51-kilometer American Birkebeiner on Feb. 22.
