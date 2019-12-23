Steven D. Dewey, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at At Home Again, in Rio.
Steve was born on September 10, 1952 in Mendota, Illinois. He spent 55 years charming the residents of Mendota and living life to the fullest. He had great taste in music and spent hours playing records by Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash. Steve loved a good Three Stooges impression or Dukes of Hazard reference and never missed an episode of The Price is Right. He believed that life should be celebrated with ketchup.
In 2007, Steve moved to Poynette to live with his sister, Lorraine after the passing of their mother. True to form, he quickly made friends in Poynette. He will be lovingly remembered by his family for his kindness, sassiness, love of Mountain Dew and mischievous streak, although Steve would want you to know that all of the mischief he was accused of committing was actually done by a ghost.
He is survived by his beloved cat, Tigie; his sister, Lorraine Van Etten; his brother, Lynn Dewey as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other near relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Lewis Dewey and his brother Lauren.
Visitation will held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Rd, Poynette. Inurnment will be held in Mendota, Illinois at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Columbia County Humane Society, or Special Olympics, Wisconsin
