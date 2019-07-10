Madtown BMX celebrated the Fourth of July holiday by holding a night of racing on July 3.
Competition was held in 19 different divisions from Local Open to Expert.
Matthew Gulvik of Poynette started the night off well for local riders with a win in the 7-8 Local open. Tyler Zander of Windsor and Gauge McConnnell of Lodi finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Eitoa Tokunaga (Arlington Heights) edged out Chase Dahl (Watertown) in the 9-10 Local Open.
DeForest’s Derek Klein came out on top in the 11-12 Local Open. Windsor’s Matthew Zander was sixth.
Morrisonville’s Jayden Carpenter was the runner-up behind Gannon Zielke (La Crosse) in the 10 Cruiser Division.
In the 26-30 Cruiser Division, Chris Guay (New Berlin) slipped past Blake Baldis (Madison) for first place.
Lodi’s Guage McConnell topped the field in the 7 Novice Division.
Windsor’s Tyler Zander was first in the 8 Novice Division, while Sun Prairie’s Braden Miller was second.
In the 10 Novice Division, DeForest’s Isaak Snortum was second to Janesville’s Nathaniel Pfarr.
Area riders did well in the 14 Novice Division. Morrisonville’s Jacob Lustgraff and Windsor’s Matthew Zander were second and third, respectively, behind Cottage Grove’s Nolan Farnam.
Brendan Pfarr (Janesville) garnered first place in the 46-50 Novice Division, while Allan Lustgraaf (Morrisonville) was third.
So Tokunaga (Arlington Heights) and Maddox Ochoa (Waunakee) claimed the top two spots in the 7 Intermediate Division, while Cashton Kutz (Madison) and Caleb Dahl (Watertown) garnered first and second place in the 8 Intermediate.
Jayden Carpenter (Morrisonville) got the best of Matthew Gulvik (Poynette) in the 9 Intermediate Division.
In the 11 Intermediate Division, Bray Kelly (Madison) claimed the victory, while Ryder Bible (Madison) was second.
DeForest’s Jordan Mennes was third behind Madison’s Aidan Kelly in the 15 Intermediate Division.
David Mott (Montgomery, AL) claimed top honors in the 36-40 Intermediate Division, while Todd Peifer (Windsor) and Jack Abrams (DeForest) were third and fourth, respectively.
La Crosse’s Gannon Zielke won the 10 Expert Division, while Blake Baldis (Madison) claimed the 11 Expert Division.
Janesville’s Nolan Colborn was the final winner of the night in the 12 Expert Division, while Derek Klein (DeForest) was second.
For the season, the top five in track points for boys includes Caid Vita (648), Aidan Kelly (643), Brady Malueg (544), Matthew Gulvik (445) and Derek Klein (443), while the top five for girls includes Renata Basaj (148), Gretchen Cardoso (128), Savannah Byrge (111), Brooke Stevens (84) and Mya Malueg (73).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.