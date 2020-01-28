The Lodi girls basketball team had mixed results on the court last week.
The Blue Devils suffered a 60-49 non-conference loss to host Sauk Prairie on Jan. 21.
“This was a tale of two halves,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “In the first half, we had great defense intensity and took care of the ball. In the second half, Sauk really picked up the pressure and we had a tough time dealing with it. We had way too many turnovers.”
The Lady Blue Devils rebounded on Jan. 23 and hammered visiting Columbus 59-30.
“We have had some tough losses, so this was a much-needed win for us, more importantly, a conference win,” Puls said. “Overall, we played fair, but had some mental lapses along the way.”
Lodi moved to 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the Capitol North. They are in third place in the conference behind Lake Mills (4-0) and Watertown Luther Prep (3-1).
The Blue Devils will be on the road this Friday. They will play in Poynette at 7:30 p.m.
Sauk Prairie 60
Lodi 49
The Lady Blue Devils were unable to hold on to a five-point halftime lead in the loss to Sauk Prairie.
Lodi grabbed momentum in the first half and led 27-22 at halftime.
The game turned in Sauk Prairie’s favor in the second half. The Eagles dominated play and outscored the Blue Devils 38-22.
On 7-of-13 shooting, Lauryn Milne led Lodi with 23 points, while Jaden Kolinski finished with 15. Both hit a trio of three-pointers.
Kolinski grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while Ella Puls and Morgan McNeill added eight and seven, respectively.
Taylor Ripp and Puls both had three assists, while Kolinski had five steals.
Naomi Breunig erupted for 24 points for Sauk Prairie, while Kassia Marquardt added 10.
Lodi 59
Columbus 30
The Blue Devils had their best defensive effort since opening the season with a 67-25 win over Wisconsin Dells.
Lodi set the tone in the first half with a 36-16 surge.
The Lady Blue Devils continued to apply defensive pressure in the second half and outscored the Cardinals 23-14.
Kolinski exploded for 19 points in the win, while Milne contributed 17. Ripp added eight points.
Jordan Link led Columbus with eight points.
