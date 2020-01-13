Mary Elizabeth Bohl Fryman, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Mary was born in Mount Hope, Wisconsin on March 25, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Neomi Richard Bohl. She lived in Boscobel after the death of her father. At the age of eight her mother, sister and Mary moved to Fennimore where she attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and the local high school. Mary received a BS in Education from UW Platteville in 1951 and after graduation, she took a job in Lodi at the local elementary school where she continued to teach for 40 years.
Mary married David Fryman of Lodi on July 14, 1954. The had one son Joseph, who was the joy of their life. Mary and David enjoyed golfing, traveling, and they particularly enjoyed taking Joe to golf tournaments. Mary was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Ladies Christian Women. She enjoyed quilting, watercolor painting, and playing bridge. Mary loved flowers and gardening so much she became a Master Gardener. After Mary came to live at the nursing home, she established a personal garden outside of her window, and with the help of her family it was lovingly maintained every year. Her favorite plant was the mandevilla. Mary was also a member of the City Park Commission, Library Committee, and the local Women’s Club.
Mary is survived by her son, Joe and daughter-in-law, Pam; two grandchildren, Angela (Rodney) Sexton and Adam (Katie) Fryman; four great-grandchildren, Harper, Peyton, Owen and Grayson; brother-in-law, Don Fryman and his wife, Phyllis; brother-in-law, Terrill Novinskie; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David and her sister, JoeAnn Novinskie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, with Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The family would like to thank the staff of Divine Rehab and Nursing of Lodi for the loving care of their Mother over these past five years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.